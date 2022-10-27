Not Available

For Your Heart Only

  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinema City & Films Co.

Disco jockey Piggy Chan, mechanic Sapi and cousin Hayden are good friends. They three form a trio-Lovebursters. Some day, Piggy met a girl Jane Yu and fell in love at first sight with her. He tears down all obstacles to win her heart but after that, he resumes his inclination to flirt around. On the other hand, Sapi and Piggy’s sister Mable are deeply in love. Piggy is very furious when he discovers their love affair. However. He finally decides not to intervene because Sapi has a fatal disease. With the mounting pressure from friends and relatives, Piggy realizes his true affection towards Jane but she rejects him. The Loverbusters then step in and salvage the couple’s relationship.

Cast

Leslie CheungPiggy Chan
Rachel LeeJane Yu
Bonnie LawJudy Mak
Ann BridgewaterMable Chan
Mang HoiSapi
Shu-Kei WongHayden

