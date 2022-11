Not Available

Mona is broken-hearted when her husband leaves her for a younger woman. Broke and brokenhearted, she invites her son’s best friend, Nathan to move in with her so she can earn back some money in rent. What started as a harmless request quickly evolves into something sexual when Mona and Nathan find themselves hopelessly drawn to one another. But how long will they be able to resist one another before their attraction eventually reaches a breaking point?