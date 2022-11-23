Not Available

Forbidden Agreements

    Murti (Sally Marcelina), the daughter of bankrupt farmer Murdali (Wenda Wijaya), is offered up as a bride to relieve a family debt owed to loan shark Juragan Hamid (Mawardi Harland). Before the forced marriage occurs, Murti and her boyfriend Yusman (Johan Saimima) run off and marry one another is a mystic ceremony witnessed by the spirit of the dwarf shaman Mbah Jagaraga (El Koesno). After becoming married to the man she hates, Murti learns that Juragan Hamid is a fugitive convict so he kills her to secure his secret. Murti’s death disturbs another spirit and the two of them return as ghosts to haunt the village.

    Images