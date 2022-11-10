Forbidden Cinema: Volume 23 - Naughty Nudes of the 50s & 60s

Not Available

Easy, sleazy, and dirty. That's what the short movies you could see in a peep machine were. For the cost of a few coins, a variety of beautiful babes undressed before your eyes. They weren't always glamorous, but they were always well-endowed. In the 1950s and 60s these little films were commonplace, but now they're part of a bygone era. This collection brings together over an hour of those short subjects in both black & white and color. Most of the gals wear nothing more than their birthday suit, but some of them wear lingerie that you won't find on the racks at Frederick's at Hollywood anymore...including a chastity belt that needs to be seen to be believed!