Forbidden Cinema: Volume 27 - Naughty Nudies Of The 50s & 60s

In the 1950s and early 1960s, hundreds of gorgeous young women traveled to Hollywood, looking to be discovered by casting agents and big studio producers. While some achieved their dreams of , others ended up in independently-produced short films in which these nubile would-be actresses were asked to throw their modesty -- and clothes -- to the wind. These movies were meant to catch the modern woman in her most private moments, whether sunbathing topless or performing household chores in lingerie and garters. Series like "Nudie Cuties" and "Pin-Up Pretties" were favorites at gatherings of adult film "enthusiasts". Though the names of most of the women featured in these films are lost to history, their sensual allure is still plain to see today.