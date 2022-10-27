Set in Imperial China, Stephen Chiau plays Ling Ling Fat, one of the elite Emperor's guards in the Forbidden City. However unlike his colleagues he doesn't know anything about Kung Fu or other martial-arts, but instead uses his time to make futuristic inventions. So when the emperor is kidnapped and the world most beautiful geisha comes to town Fat has to use his brain to get things done.
|Carina Lau
|Ling Kar Ting / Faat's wife
|Carman Lee
|Gum Tso / Kam Cho
|Law Kar-Ying
|Fat Yan
|Cheung Tat-Ming
|Emperor
|Lee Lik-Chi
|Court Official
|Tats Lau
|Forbidden City Cop
