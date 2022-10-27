Not Available

Forbidden City Cop

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Win's Movie Production Limited

Set in Imperial China, Stephen Chiau plays Ling Ling Fat, one of the elite Emperor's guards in the Forbidden City. However unlike his colleagues he doesn't know anything about Kung Fu or other martial-arts, but instead uses his time to make futuristic inventions. So when the emperor is kidnapped and the world most beautiful geisha comes to town Fat has to use his brain to get things done.

Cast

Carina LauLing Kar Ting / Faat's wife
Carman LeeGum Tso / Kam Cho
Law Kar-YingFat Yan
Cheung Tat-MingEmperor
Lee Lik-ChiCourt Official
Tats LauForbidden City Cop

