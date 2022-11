Not Available

Peek into the secret rendezvous of four beautiful male couples who are struggling with intense, forbidden desires. Muscular Billy Santoro is engaged to be married, but his real passion is for his fiance's young, slender brother Ludo Sandor. Similar family conflicts burden tumultuous older/younger couple Brad Kalvo and temperamental, sexy teenager Armond Rizzo. Meanwhile, Ty Roderick struggles with his desire for new stepfather Adam Russo and brother-to-be Liam Harkmoore.