Forbidden Encounters 2

In volume 2 of the hit Icon Male series, we peek in on four forbidden encounters between secret gay lovers. Liam Harkmoore seduces married, straight college professor Rob Yaeger, while Aaron Slate tracks down estranged step-dad James Hamilton to confess his love for the older man. Best buddies Alex Greene and Ty Roderick cheat on their unsuspecting girlfriends to hook up with each other, and Liam Harkmoore confronts Alex about his cheating ways, only to be taught the hottest lesson he'll ever learn.