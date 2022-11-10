1952

Forbidden Games

  • Drama
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 6th, 1952

Studio

Silver Films

Orphaned after a Nazi air raid, Paulette (Brigitte Fossey), a young Parisian girl, runs into Michel (Georges Poujouly), an older peasant boy, and the two quickly become close. Together, they try to make sense of the chaotic and crumbling world around them, attempting to cope with death as they create a burial ground for Paulette's deceased pet dog. Eventually, however, Paulette's stay with Michel's family is threatened by the harsh realities of wartime.

Cast

Georges PoujoulyMichel Dolle
AmédéeFrancis Gouard
Laurence BadieBerthe Dolle
Lucien HubertMonsieur Dolle
Madeleine BarbuléeRed Cross Nun
Jacques MarinGeorges Dolle

View Full Cast >

Images