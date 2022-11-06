Forbidden Love Game

Not Available

The film begins with a school teacher bidding farewell to his students, who are leaving for the summer. As he is heading home he notices two of his students are hitch-hiking and picks them up. He invites them over for dinner and lodging, which they accept.. The majority of the film from this point on is set at the mansion, where the two students turn from guests to prisoners under the teacher's command. The teacher has a thuggish (yet sensitive) henchman who enforces the teacher's wishes. The teacher begins to sexually humiliate and torture the two students until he has mentally brainwashed them into his way of thinking.