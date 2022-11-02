Forbidden Nights

Not Available

Judith Shapiro's dream has come true. Due to the process of opening to the west in China she has been invited to stay for two years in Shang Sa, Hunan as a school teacher. As soon as she arrives she has to deal with problems such as only cold water to wash, an unlockable door at her room and so on. All these problems are nothing compared to the difficulties she has in understanding chinese social interacting. When she falls in love with one of her students, things are going to get really weird.