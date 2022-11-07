Forbidden Paris

Not Available

Paris interdit follows the pattern of the Italian mondo style documentaries which began in 1962 with MONDO CANE. The film jumps from one strange scenario to the next, including a woman who goes publicly nude on a bet, a family man wearing an anti-radiation suit in fear of the end of the world, a orgy-indulging cult with a kissing fetish, a role-reversal wedding of performing transvestites, a middle-aged man who gives striptease lessons to housewives, a self-absorbed loner who believes he’s a vampire, a ritualistic funeral procession involving the burning of a mannequin, a mass swimming pool baptism, etc. Probably the most fascinatingly grotesque bit, which at the same time is strangely touching, is when a woman has her beloved deceased medium sized dog stuffed by a pipe-smoking taxidermist (shown in graphic detail) and installed with an electronic barking device!