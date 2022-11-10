Not Available

Forbidden Planet

  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Captain Adams and the crew of the Starship C57D fly towards planet Altair 4 in search for the Bellerphon spaceship that has been missing for twenty years. To their surprise they are already being expected. A classic science fiction film from 1957 starring Leslie Nielsen.

Cast

Walter PidgeonDr. Edward Morbius
Anne FrancisAltaira Morbius
Leslie NielsenCommander John J. Adams
Warren StevensLt. 'Doc' Ostrow
Jack KellyLt. Jerry Farman
Richard AndersonChief Engineer Quinn

Images

