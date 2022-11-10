Forbidden Planet

Captain Adams and the crew of the Starship C57D fly towards planet Altair 4 in search for the Bellerphon spaceship that has been missing for twenty years. To their surprise they are already being expected. A classic science fiction film from 1957 starring Leslie Nielsen.
|Walter Pidgeon
|Dr. Edward Morbius
|Anne Francis
|Altaira Morbius
|Leslie Nielsen
|Commander John J. Adams
|Warren Stevens
|Lt. 'Doc' Ostrow
|Jack Kelly
|Lt. Jerry Farman
|Richard Anderson
|Chief Engineer Quinn
View Full Cast >
6 More Images