Forbidden Scandal

Bobi (Chairil JM) and Santi (Windy Chindyana) are childless though they have been married for five years. They are friends with another couple, Krisman and Sri. Krisman and Bobi have a business relationship but then Krisman starts an affair with Santi. They have sex and she gets pregnant. But Bobi does not know that the baby is Krisman’s. Years later, Santi’s daughter, Marina, is robbed by two men. Andi shows up and saves her. Andi and Marina get closer and they start dating. Santi is strongly against their relationship because she knows that Andi is Krisman’s son. Krisman also tries to break the relationship. When the relationship ais broken, it causes Marina to lose her mind