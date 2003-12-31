Forbidden Warrior

The Gaia Za is a sacred tome that holds many ancient and powerful spells to be unlocked by a so-called Chosen One expected to be born to one of two leading families: the Khans or the Marajis. Unwilling to leave the clan's fate to the gods, Che Khan decides to take matters into his own hands by plotting the murder of a new Maraji baby, who may be the child in question. In doing so, he sets off a furious clash.
|Marie Matiko
|Seki
|Tony Amendola
|Ajis-Aka
|Andrew Divoff
|Ujis-Aka
|Musetta Vander
|Reza
|Karl Yune
|Locust
|James Hong
|Muraji, The Warlord
