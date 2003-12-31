2003

Forbidden Warrior

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2003

Studio

Not Available

The Gaia Za is a sacred tome that holds many ancient and powerful spells to be unlocked by a so-called Chosen One expected to be born to one of two leading families: the Khans or the Marajis. Unwilling to leave the clan's fate to the gods, Che Khan decides to take matters into his own hands by plotting the murder of a new Maraji baby, who may be the child in question. In doing so, he sets off a furious clash.

Cast

Marie MatikoSeki
Tony AmendolaAjis-Aka
Andrew DivoffUjis-Aka
Musetta VanderReza
Karl YuneLocust
James HongMuraji, The Warlord

