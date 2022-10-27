1951

Force of Arms

  • War
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 12th, 1951

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

During the winter of 1943, the German army halted the American advance in the mountains of Italy; back-and-forth combat decimates Joe Peterson's platoon. On leave in Naples, Joe meets WAC lieutenant Eleanor MacKay; initially cool, she begins to melt during a bombing raid. Their romance develops despite Joe's periodic returns to the front. But whether he'll come back in the end becomes more than doubtful...

Cast

William HoldenSgt. Joe 'Pete' Peterson
Nancy OlsonLt. Eleanor Mackay
Frank LovejoyMaj. Blackford
Gene EvansSgt. Smiley 'Mac' McFee

