Force of Arms

During the winter of 1943, the German army halted the American advance in the mountains of Italy; back-and-forth combat decimates Joe Peterson's platoon. On leave in Naples, Joe meets WAC lieutenant Eleanor MacKay; initially cool, she begins to melt during a bombing raid. Their romance develops despite Joe's periodic returns to the front. But whether he'll come back in the end becomes more than doubtful...
|William Holden
|Sgt. Joe 'Pete' Peterson
|Nancy Olson
|Lt. Eleanor Mackay
|Frank Lovejoy
|Maj. Blackford
|Gene Evans
|Sgt. Smiley 'Mac' McFee
