2013

Force of Execution

  • Action
  • Crime

Release Date

December 30th, 2013

Studio

Steamroller Productions

Seagal stars as mob kingpin Mr. Alexander, an old-school boss who rules his criminal empire with both nobility and brutality. For a simple prison hit, he sends his best enforcer and protégé Roman Hurst (Foster). When the hit goes wrong, Hurst is forced to pay the price of his failure: banishment in the city that he almost once ruled. But a war is brewing for the soul of the city between Alexander, a cold-blooded gangster known as 'The Iceman" (Rhames) and a merciless Mexican cartel. Hurst, with the help of an ex-con restaurant owner (Trejo) who has a few hidden moves of his own, will rediscover his own will to survive the coming conflict and to wreak vengeance on those who have wronged him.

Cast

Danny TrejoOso
Ving RhamesIce Man
David HouseDre
Jenny GabrielleKaren
Bren FosterRoman Hurst
Sarah MinnichStripper

