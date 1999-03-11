Forces of Nature

Ben Holmes, a professional book-jacket blurbologist, is trying to get to Savannah for his wedding. He just barely catches the last plane, but a seagull flies into the engine as the plane is taking off. All later flights are cancelled because of an approaching hurricane, so he is forced to hitch a ride in a Geo Metro with an attractive but eccentric woman named Sara.
|Sandra Bullock
|Sarah Lewis
|Ben Affleck
|Ben Holmes
|Maura Tierney
|Bridget Cahill
|Steve Zahn
|Alan
|Blythe Danner
|Virginia
|Ronny Cox
|Hadley
