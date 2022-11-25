Not Available

‘Forecast’ is a computer-generated video in which the camera is panning through photographs of a blue sky with clouds photographed over Amsterdam. There is a slow voice that takes us through specific segments of Bertrand Russell’s book “ABC of Relativity” in which Russell explicates differences between actuality and perception. Addressing relativity theory and concepts of space-time. Halfway through the video, the reading of Bertrand Russell’s text turns into music, leading the viewer into a more associative experience.