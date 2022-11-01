Not Available

Forecast

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Romance

Margarita leaves the famous reporter Marco Matanich, joining her brother and his friends from different Balkan countries, windsurfing on an island. But the wind stops and a beach war-game begins. To prove his skills to Margarita, Marco shoots them in reportage. Quoted by leading media it fires a Balkan conflict, the friends start building national borders between their tents, while Margarita disappears in the open sea.

Krešimir MikićMarco Matanich
Julian VergovFuse
Teodora DuhovnikovaMargarita

