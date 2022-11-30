Forefinger

Not Available

About a poet who had influenced a generation and was completely obliterated. Due to his special identity and the fate closely related to the turbulent times, the description of the characters inevitably does not involve history. But the author's interest is obviously not here, not in the poet's life experience and the social significance it may reveal. He used a variety of materials, including some symbolic historical images, old photos, interviews, and subtitles, to present the poet ’s life history and its background; he also inserted a scene drama performance: the index finger poem "Mad Dog" Obtained a visual interpretation. Through this absurd parable of survival, the author expressed his understanding of a poet and his destiny.