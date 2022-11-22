Foreign Affairs: A Portrait of Jean Asselborn

Not Available

Jean Asselborn, Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs, attempts to make the voice of his small country heard in a world marked by major political crises that challenge both international relations and world peace. FOREIGN AFFAIRS takes us both straight into the heart of global politics and the everyday life of "Jang". We share his engagement with diplomacy and hope that he carries in his function as a politician, but also in the intimate moments of solitude that he experiences during his unrestrained race around the world.