1940

Foreign Correspondent

  • Thriller
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 15th, 1940

Studio

Walter Wanger Productions

The European war was only beginning to erupt across national borders. Its titular hero, Johnny Jones, is an American crime reporter dispatched by his New York publisher to put a fresh spin on the drowsy dispatches emanating from overseas, his nose for a good story promptly leading him to the crime of fascism and Nazi Germany's designs on European conquest In attempting to learn more about a seemingly noble peace effort, Jones who walks into the middle of an assassination, uncovers a spy ring, and, not entirely coincidentally, falls in love.

Cast

Joel McCreaJohn Jones
Laraine DayCarol Fisher
Herbert MarshallStephen Fisher
George Sandersffollliott
Albert BassermannVan Meer
Robert BenchleyStebbins

