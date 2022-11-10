Foreign Correspondent

The European war was only beginning to erupt across national borders. Its titular hero, Johnny Jones, is an American crime reporter dispatched by his New York publisher to put a fresh spin on the drowsy dispatches emanating from overseas, his nose for a good story promptly leading him to the crime of fascism and Nazi Germany's designs on European conquest In attempting to learn more about a seemingly noble peace effort, Jones who walks into the middle of an assassination, uncovers a spy ring, and, not entirely coincidentally, falls in love.
|Joel McCrea
|John Jones
|Laraine Day
|Carol Fisher
|Herbert Marshall
|Stephen Fisher
|George Sanders
|ffollliott
|Albert Bassermann
|Van Meer
|Robert Benchley
|Stebbins
View Full Cast >