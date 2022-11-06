Foreign Ghosts

Not Available

A trilogy of interrelated stories about three young immigrant women in Montreal. Mary Li's mother arrives from China to live with her preconceived ideas about all non-Chinese people. But after being rescued from a snow storm by a black man she is forced to re-think her beliefs. Then there's Pepe, Anna's boyfriend, a hopeless womanizer who operates under a false identity. Tanya, a beautiful woman from the Dominican Republic, waits tables in a coffee bar hiding away from a disturbing secret past. Their stories of pride, hope, fear and desire collide in the melting pot of this big city.