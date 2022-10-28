1956

Foreign Intrigue

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 1956

Studio

Mandeville

Millionaire Victor Danemore, living on the French Riviera, dies suddenly of a heart attack. His secretary, Dave Bishop, wants to know more about his employer's life. Surprisingly, not even his young wife knows anything about her husband's background or how he earned his fortune. Clues lead Bishop to Vienna and Stockholm, where he learns that Danemore was black-mailing people who cooperated with the Nazis during WW2.

Cast

Geneviève PageDominique Danemore
Ingrid ThulinBrita Lindquist
Frédéric O'BradyJonathan Spring
Inga TidbladMrs Lundquist
Lauritz FalkJones
Robert MitchumDave Bishop

View Full Cast >

Images