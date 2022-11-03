Foreigner: All Access Tonight - Live in Concert

Not Available

Foreigner celebrates 25 years of providing some of the most well-known rock songs ever in this live compilation from their 2002 25th Anniversary Tour. The band (Mick Jones, Lou Gramm, Jeff Jacobs, Bruce Turgon, Tom Gimbel, Denny Carmassi) rolls through 11 of their classics while providing some rare behind the scenes clips from the tour. Track Listing: 1. Introduction 2. Long, Long Way from Home '95 3. Double Vision 4. Cold As Ice 5. Head Games 6. Fool for You Anyway 7. That Was Yesterday 8. Dirty White Boy 9. Feels Like the First Time 10. Urgent 11. Juke Box Hero 12. Hot Blooded 13. I Want to Know What Love Is [Bonus Track] [performed by Mick Jones and Lou Gramm with a full orchestra at the "Night Of The Proms" in Antwerp, Belgium in October 2002.]