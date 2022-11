Not Available

Foreigner is currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of the release of Foreigner “4.” This new public television special is part of that celebration and features songs from the multi-million-selling iconic album and many other Foreigner hits. Foreigner “4” spawned ‘”Waiting for a Girl Like You” – one of Billboard’s All-Time Hot 100 Top Songs, “Urgent” and Foreigner’s epic signature song “Juke Box Hero,” all of which are featured in this concert special.