Universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts of the ’70s and ’80s, Foreigner continues to captivate generation after generation with their infectious mix of blustery blues and impeccably crafted pop. This thrilling 16-song set, recorded live for the PBS concert series Soundstage (including 6 tracks not shown on the original broadcast) proves the band to be more powerful and explosive than ever. Singer Kelly Hansen and lead guitarist Mick Jones are a wicked combination on hits like “Hot Blooded” and “Double Vision” along with favorites such as “Cold As Ice,” “Juke Box Hero” and “Urgent” as well as their newest single “Too Late.”