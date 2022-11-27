Foreigner or Local?

Not Available

Bardul is a hardworking Albanian immigrant living in Greece, a typical man-next-door. He is so hardworking, that he ends up sleeping very little, and even on his way from one job to the next. We follow him from dawn till midnight, in his sleep and his awake. We follow his labors, we travel to his places until reality is mixed with his dreams. Identities alternate, whereas different becomes the norm – and vice versa. Where is he considered a foreigner and where is he considered a local?