Foreigner: Rockin' at the Ryman

Foreigner rocks the beautiul, historic Ryman Theatre with "In Pieces," the newest release from "Can't Sow Down!" Amazing vocals, harmonies and instrumentals kept the audience on their feet singing and dancing all evening! Fabulous lighting and set frame this high voltage Foreigner performance being recorded for HDNet!! What a concert!!! A perfect night!!! Watch for the HDNet concert and pick up a copy of "Can't Slow Down" -- new songs, classic hits and a DVD of last summer's concert in Europe!! (New camera -- not too steady and was standing on left side by speakers). Recorded 3/16/10