Foreldre foreningen

Jesie St. James is the next in a long line of teachers to take on a troubled class of high schoolers in a small town with a beautiful suburban exterior that hides an underbelly of dysfunctional relationships, sexual deviancy and profound rebellion. Knowing that the last two teachers in her position were raped. Ms. Martin implements her strong personality in a bold attempts to bring order to the town. Despite her noble efforts, Ms. Martin finds herself in a twisted web of sin, seduction and sex. VISTA VALLEY P.T.A. stars one of the greatest ensemble cast ever compiled. Directed by the legendary Anthony Spinelli shot on film and digitally remastered, this is a true masterpiece that remains a hallmark of its day.