Foresight Killer Instinct

Brought up in a criminally corrupt town local psychic Glen Parsons is no stranger to crime but when his beautiful wife and unborn child are brutally murdered and he is left seriously wounded; something snaps. Detective Lance Steel is a corrupt cop whom uses the badge to exploit the innocent and corrupt. He soon crosses paths with Glen and finds himself battling the xenophobic young man's furore. As more and more bodies show up bearing Glen's mark a relentless criminal investigation is unleashed, entangling Steel and everyone around him. The gift of foresight was once a tool Glen used to help the desperate but now with a haywire brain the line between good and evil, sanity and insanity blur in a crescendo of blood-splattered violence.