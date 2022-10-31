Not Available

Every day life for young men and women in Budapest is on display. All "teenage savages" at the time when communism disappeared in Eastern Europe, they now view the world in a sinister way. Examples: A woman becomes irritated with a man who has left his dog. A father has an argument with his wife about an alarming (to the parents) arousal of sexuality in their 10 y.o. daughter. A young girl is distressed by her growing realization that she is more and more like her sadistic grandmother. A conversation between two guys, apparently about an old car, takes an unexpected turn. - Written by Gonz30