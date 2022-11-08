Not Available

We tend to see the forest as infinite, eternal. But this precious resource, once thought to be inexhaustible, is under threat. Forest Alert breaks through the silence and ignorance surrounding current forestry practices and questions our collective responsibility for the destruction of Quebec's rich timberlands. The script is typical of acclaimed Quebec singer/songwriter Richard Desjardins: strong words, striking imagery, paradoxes that challenge how our forests are managed. Opinions are firmly held and diametrically opposed. There are those who cherish this precious legacy and are worried about our exploitation of it. There are those, in government and industry, who swear that the forest will be preserved for future generations. Citing the concerns of professional foresters, the film is a direct attack on the depredation of what should be a sustainable resource. Forest Alert asks the ultimate question: Are our forests in good hands? In French with English subtitles.