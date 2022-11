Not Available

Park Yong-woo decides to embark on a journey to "the forest." Located on Yakushima Island in southern Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, the Unesco World Heritage site is home to the renowned forest that is said to have inspired the Miyazaki Hayao animated film "Princess Mononoke" (1997). For his ten-day journey, Park finds the young and beautiful Tagaki Rina to keep him company.