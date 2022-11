Not Available

These guys ain't stupid - they know what to do in the wild! Boyish superstar Richie Fine and gorgeous newcomer Christian Brooks go at it the natural way with some hunky friends. Richie Fine tops Austin Powers (Paul Adams) as Austin sucks his own cock at the same time. Dominic Sinclair fucks hard with John South. Kristian Brooks bends all the way over for Richie Fine's hard tool and both rim and suck each other. Ryan Powell gets all of Kristian Brooks in his mouth and up his ass.