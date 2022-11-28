Not Available

While same sex marriage is broadly celebrated in Europe and North America, Hong Kong reminded as a metropolis where such basic social security is missing for the queer communities. Dedicated to the Hong Kong queer icon, Ellen Loo, who committed suicide in 2018, and starting from the moment where Ricky come out to his family, Forever 17 explore an imaginable future for the queer community, through love and acceptance, betrayal and forgiveness, pain and recovery, death and survival, inheritance and eternity, and honouring a life long commitments.