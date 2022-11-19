Forever 50's

Not Available

This special 3-disc collector's edition DVD set uses a compilation of the "best of" Universals Newsreels, short subjects, and movie trailers, which magically captures the essence of the decade of spins, fins, and late night drive-ins. DVD features include 2.5 hours of shorts and trailers, and printed guide booklet. Allow this specially collected selection of Universal Newsreels, short subjects, and movie trailers transport you back to the America of the 1950's. The spirits of cars with fins, drive-ins, and sock hops are called up with these visual documents of Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, The Edsel, Princess Grace, Sputnik, Joe DiMaggio, Sugar Ray Robinson, Elizabeth Taylor, and more. Whether you were there and just want to relive the good old days, or you missed it and want to see what it was all about, FOREVER 50s is your video time machine.