1954

Forever Female

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 12th, 1954

Studio

Paramount

Ginger Rogers stars as an aging stage actress in this 1953 comedy set in the theatre world. Call it "All About Eve Lite". Directed by Irving Rapper, the cast includes William Holden, Paul Douglas, Pat Crowley, James Gleason, Jesse White, Marjorie Rambeau, George Reeves, King Donovan, Marion Ross, Kathryn Grant, Maidie Norman and Almira Sessions.

Cast

Ginger RogersBeatrice Page
William HoldenStanley Krown
Paul DouglasE. Harry Phillips
James GleasonEddie Woods
Pat CrowleyClara Mootz (aka Sally Carver)
Maidie NormanEmma

