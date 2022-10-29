Forever Female

1954

Ginger Rogers stars as an aging stage actress in this 1953 comedy set in the theatre world. Call it "All About Eve Lite". Directed by Irving Rapper, the cast includes William Holden, Paul Douglas, Pat Crowley, James Gleason, Jesse White, Marjorie Rambeau, George Reeves, King Donovan, Marion Ross, Kathryn Grant, Maidie Norman and Almira Sessions.