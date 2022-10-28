Not Available

From the school of romanticised whimsy that Taiwan has perfected over the last few years comes this comedy set during 1960s heyday of Taiwanese language cinema. When her filmmaker grandfather, Liu Chi-Sheng, lands in hospital, 18-year-old Jie has him recount the love story between him and her grandmother, Chiang Mei-Yue, that happened during a visit of the film sets of Beitou. Told in sweetly campy cinema flashbacks and semi-animated inserts, Forever Love is a love letter to Taiwanese cinema as much as it is a romance for the ages.