2000

A brooding, dark and sweeping spectacle of epic proportions, FOREVER NIGHT is Michael Ninn's homage to the current trend of gothic style and fashion. Starring Jamie Gillis as an angry man who spurns the heavens after losing his wife and child, FOREVER NIGHT spins a tale that jumps back and forth in time, playing itself out in Victorian mansions, fog-shrouded graveyards, and cold modern-day architecture. Stacy Valentine stars in Michael Ninn's darkest vision to date.