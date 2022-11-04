Not Available

Forever With You

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Samseong Film

Gwang-pil (Lee Ryong), Dal-su (Choi Bong) and Sang-mun (Choi Myeong-su) are gangster boys who pick pockets. Ae-ran (Do Geum-bong), who works at a bakery, and Gwang-pil have known each other from childhood and are lovers. The three gangster boys rob a US army warehouse, but only Gwang-pil is caught and placed in a juvenile reformatory. Hearing that Ae-ran works as a barmaid, Gwang-pil escapes from the reformatory to see her. While Gwang-pil meets her, he is caught by a cop who has been chasing him.

Cast

Lee RyongGwang-pil
Bong ChoiDal-su
Choi Myeong-suSang-mun
Geum-bong DoAe-ran

Images