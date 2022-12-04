Forever Young Forever Old - A Love Story

Not Available

They were once inseparable friends. But then they fell in love with the same boy. Karoline got him first, but then he fell in love with Stine. There was a frosty atmosphere between them for years until they met each other at a party and ended up kissing. Now, Stine and Karoline meet again to confront their shared past. Against a disused dairy as a theatrical backdrop, they relive the intimate closeness of their deep and dramatic friendship. Old diaries, letters and photographs add fuel to the flame that never died between them. But this time, they have sworn to be totally sincere with each other.