Forevermore

Young successful architect Anton obligingly pays a visit to his ailing grandfather Alejandor Cordero’s in their Cordero estate. The people in his grandfather’s place believe to a legend that their mango orchard would yield the sweetest mangoes in the country when the next Cordero will learn to fall in love unconditionally. Anton’s grandfather believes that Anton needs to find his one true love so the legend would be proven true. Anton does not share the same belief. When Marian learns about the homecoming of her childhood friend and crush; she gets excited for she believes that she and Anton would make the tale come true.