Nathalie is together with Antoine, who really loves her, despite of her obvious tendency go get away from him. Eric, the former partner of Nathalie, does not want to be with her anymore, but she can not accept this. In her dispair she tortures herself, Antoine, and Eric. She even suggests Eric to get married. However, she must accept that things are as they are, even if you don't like it, and finally tries to get back to Antoine.