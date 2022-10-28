Not Available

The Chariot are one of those bands that don’t exist anymore but whose mark on the scene cannot be overestimated. Blending intensely emotional music with the most amazing live shows in recent years, their hardcore mentality has touched almost every part of the genre today. Their disbandment came as a blow to many, as their unique spark was set to disappear. Now, fans and new comers alike can get a glimpse into the engine that burned behind The Chariot, with their new documentary, Forget Not.