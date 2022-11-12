Forgetful Green

Not Available

Set for the most-part in a Colchester rose field, the film documents the morning after the artist’s 13 hour improvisational performance “The Darktown Cakewalk: Celebrated From The House of FAME” at the Chisenhale Gallery. A cast of memorable characters, including Linder herself, inhabit the film’s glaringly vivid surroundings, acting out as photographer Tim Walker describes “a display of human sexuality, lunacy and chaos.” The film traces a compressed history of glamour, from its origins in 18th-century Scotland describing enchantment, to its present day aerosolic ghosts.