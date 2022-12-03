Forging Greatness: Lincoln in Indiana

Not Available

In December 1816, seven-year-old Abraham Lincoln crossed the Ohio River with his family and began a life in the wilderness in the newly created state of Indiana. It was here, on his father's farm in Indiana, that Lincoln's journey to adulthood began. He spent 14 years here. In 1830 at the age of 21, Lincoln moved with his family to Illinois. But it was on his father's farm in Indiana that the journey which would eventually lead to the Presidency of the United States began. The young boy who learned to overcome the adversities of life on the frontier became he man who led the country through the crisis of the Civil War. The road from Indiana to Washington marked the course of a remarkable lifetime.