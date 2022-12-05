Not Available

Forging Mosaic Damascus

    Watch Chad Nichols as he demonstrates how to forge weld mosaic Damascus using a dry (no flux) canister welding technique. The video covers: --How to build and prepare a canister for forging; --An explanation of the tools involved as they are being used; --How to make the first weld and draw it out; --Cleaning up the bar and preparing for additional welds; and --Finishing out the bar. If you're interested in how Mosaic Damascus is produced, this is the DVD for you. Note: This video is for advanced knifemakers and shows methods using a forge and a hydraulic press.

