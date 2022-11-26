Forging the Swords

Not Available

Audience needs to know a little Chinese history in order to understand this movie (or to hate this piece of junk): The Kingdom of Chu in Southern China was one of the many kingdoms existed in China around 2500 years ago, and Mo Xie, a famous ancient Chinese metallurgist renowned for building good swords resided there. The King of Chu was a tyranny and ordered Mo Xie to build swords for him but Mo Xie did not like the idea, only presented the king the second class product while the best swords he built was smuggled out of the kingdom. As a result, he was killed by the king, but his friends and relatives tried to avenge his death by helping other countries that defeated the Kingdom of Chu. The film crew had other ideas about the revenge because what really happened in the history was not exciting enough, so the revenge part was changed into what we see in the movie, full of martial arts moves but such alteration is badly done, and appeared fake and ridiculous.